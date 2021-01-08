Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Max Financial Services by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Trading calls by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Sell Info Edge, M&M Financial
Max Financial surges 13% as Axis Bank tweaks Max Life Insurance deal terms
Two stock that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Three stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi Shares is bullish on
-
Bull spread Strategy on Max Financial Services
Buy MFSL Jan 740 Call at Rs 30 & simultaneously sell Jan 780 Call at Rs 14
Lot Size 1300
Cost of the strategy Rs 16 (Rs 20800 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 31200 If MFSL closes at or above 780 till 28 Jan expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 756
Rationale:
-
Long build up was seen in the MFSL Futures’ where we have seen 11% rise (Prov) in the Open Interest with price rising by 3%
-
The stock price has already broken out on the daily chart on 6th January
-
Oscillators like RSI and MFI suggest strength in the stock
-
Plus, DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
- Insurance as a sector is showing strength on the chart
========================================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU