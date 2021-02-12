Here's a Bull Spread strategy on Sun Pharma by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

Bull spread Strategy on

Buy Feb 650 Call at Rs 20 & simultaneously sell Feb 680 Call at Rs 10

Lot Size: 1,400

Cost of the strategy: Rs 10 (Rs 14,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 28,000 If closes at or above 680 on 25 Feb expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 660

Rationale:

-- Long build-up was seen in Sun Pharma Futures’ where we have seen 7 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2 per cent.

-- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart, where it closed at highest level since September 2018, with higher volumes

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock

-- Primary trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its 100- and 200-day EMA.

-- The stock price has witnessed running correction of 10 per cent from the recent high

