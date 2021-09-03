Here's a derivative strategy on Mahanagar Gas by HDFC Securities

​Bull spread Strategy - Buy MGL SEPT 1200 CALL at Rs 27 & simultaneously sell 1240 CALL at Rs 15

Lot Size - 600



Cost of the strategy - Rs 12 (Rs 7200 per strategy)

Maximum profit - Rs 16800, if MGL closes at or above 1240 on 30 Sept expiry



Breakeven Point - Rs 1212

Rationale: ​​

- There is a long build-up in the MGL Futures where we have seen a 2 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent.

- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of June 12, 2021, and August 3, 2021, with higher volumes.

- Short term trend of the stock turned positive where the stock price is trading above its 5, 20 and 50 days EMA.

- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and slopping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

====================================================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.