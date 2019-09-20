Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for IndusInd Bank

Sell September Future at Rs 1285



Stop loss: Rs 1,305



Target: Rs 1,250

Rationale:

-- Short build up is seen in the Futures’ on Thursday, where we have seen rise in Open Interest with falling by 3.6 per cent.



-- Indusind Bank has broken down on the daily chart where it closes at lowest level since March 2017.



-- Stock price has been forming lower top lower bottom on the daily charts.



-- It is trading below its 5, 20 and 200 day SMA Indicating weakness in the stock in all time frames.



-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing weakness in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.