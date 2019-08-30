Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for Tech Mahindra

Buy September Future @ Rs 691 | Stop loss of Rs 680 | Target Rs 710

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build up in the Sept futures’, where we have seen sharp rise in Open Interest with price rising by 0.2 per cent.



-- Stock price has already broken out on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 680 level last week.

-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.

-- Stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day SMA, Indicating the stock is in uptrend for short-to-medium term.