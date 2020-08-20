Here's how to avoid getting caught in a 'Bear Trap' while trading

Simply put, a bear trap is a technical pattern that occurs when the performance of a stock or an index wrongly signals a reversal of a rising price trend. At times, such reversals instead turn into follow-up buying, thus trapping the sellers in their short positions. The psychology behind this whole process is called a “Bear Trap”.

A breakout stock typically draws buyers, and, because of the uptrend, volumes get added. That said, there are traders and investors who mindfully watch such a move to capitalise on the profit booking move or a negative reversal. On several ...