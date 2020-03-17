HDFC Bank slips below Rs 1,000. How to trade bank stocks in this market?

In line with the overall mood of the markets for the past one month, bank stocks have seen high volatility with a strong downside bias. The volatility index, India VIX, surged over 7 per cent to a 12-year high level of 63.14 in Tuesday's session.

In fact, in the last one month, the Nifty Bank has tumbled 24.7 per cent as compared to Nifty's 23.64 per cent fall. Here is how the major bank stocks look on charts: NIFTY BANK: The index is witnessing strong volatility after a sharp reversal last Friday. Unless the index shows some stability, the upside reversal may see strong ...