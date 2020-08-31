JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Market seems to be ignoring a possible recession in FY21: Sampath Reddy
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's what makes Vaishali Parekh bullish on Bank of India, United Spirits

The stock of United Spirits has taken support near 570 and is forming a double bottom pattern in the daily chart

Topics
Stock calls | Markets | trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of Bank of India has maintained a strong base near 45 levels and has indicated a gradual rise
The stock of Bank of India has maintained a strong base near 45 levels and has indicated a gradual rise

BUY BANK OF INDIA | CMP: Rs 52.55 | TARGET: Rs 60-70 | STOP LOSS: Rs 45

The stock has maintained a strong base near 45 levels and has indicated a gradual rise. A positive bullish candle is showing improvement in the bias. The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 60-70 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 45.

BUY UNITED SPIRITS | CMP: Rs 585.15 | TARGET: Rs 640-660 | STOP LOSS: Rs 550

The stock has taken support near 570 and is forming a double bottom pattern in the daily chart. A bullish candle pattern is currently showing improving bias. The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 640-660 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 550.

=========================
Disclaimer: The author is analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. Views are personal.
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU