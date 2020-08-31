Here's what makes Vaishali Parekh bullish on Bank of India, United Spirits

-
ALSO READ
Two bank stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Muthoot Fin, ABB
-
BUY BANK OF INDIA | CMP: Rs 52.55 | TARGET: Rs 60-70 | STOP LOSS: Rs 45
The stock has maintained a strong base near 45 levels and has indicated a gradual rise. A positive bullish candle is showing improvement in the bias. The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 60-70 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 45.
BUY UNITED SPIRITS | CMP: Rs 585.15 | TARGET: Rs 640-660 | STOP LOSS: Rs 550
The stock has taken support near 570 and is forming a double bottom pattern in the daily chart. A bullish candle pattern is currently showing improving bias. The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 640-660 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 550.
=========================
Disclaimer: The author is analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. Views are personal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU