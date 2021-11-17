Here's why Ajit Mishra recommends buying Birlasoft, Mahindra & Mahindra

-
ALSO READ
Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi recommends buying Tata Motors DVR, Birlasoft
Birlasoft surges 12%, hits new high after pact with Regulativ.ai
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
Eicher Motors, Zee Ent: Trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
-
Birlasoft Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 438.55
Target: Rs 465
Stop loss: Rs 422
Birlasoft has been trading in a consolidation range of Rs 380-450 for the last five months and currently trading closer to the upper band of the range. The recent buoyancy in the IT pack is likely to trigger a breakout soon. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 960.30
Initiation range: Rs 945-955
Target: Rs 1,010
Stop loss: Rs 920
We are seeing noticeable traction in the auto pack and M&M is also inching towards its record high. The chart pattern combined with the recent surge in volumes is pointing towards a steady rise ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate in the given range.
Hindalco Industries Limited
Recommendation: Sell Nov Futures
Last Close: Rs 445.50
Initiation range: Rs 449-453
Target: Rs 432
Stop loss: Rs 462
In line with other metal stocks, Hindalco is also drifting lower, after making a new record high at Rs 551.85 in October. It has slipped below the support zone of medium term moving average (100-EMA) on the daily chart today i.e. November 16, indicating the prevailing profit taking to continue.
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU