Here's why Ajit Mishra recommends buying Birlasoft, Mahindra & Mahindra

Birlasoft Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 438.55



Initiation range: Rs 434-438Target: Rs 465Stop loss: Rs 422Birlasoft has been trading in a consolidation range of Rs 380-450 for the last five months and currently trading closer to the upper band of the range. The recent buoyancy in the IT pack is likely to trigger a breakout soon. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 960.30

Initiation range: Rs 945-955

Target: Rs 1,010

Stop loss: Rs 920



We are seeing noticeable traction in the auto pack and M&M is also inching towards its record high. The chart pattern combined with the recent surge in volumes is pointing towards a steady rise ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate in the given range.

Industries Limited

Recommendation: Sell Nov Futures

Last Close: Rs 445.50

Initiation range: Rs 449-453

Target: Rs 432

Stop loss: Rs 462



In line with other metal stocks, is also drifting lower, after making a new record high at Rs 551.85 in October. It has slipped below the support zone of medium term moving average (100-EMA) on the daily chart today i.e. November 16, indicating the prevailing profit taking to continue.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer