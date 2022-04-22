Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Tata Power, Sunteck Realty

In the course of its strong uptrend, TATAPOWER consolidated in a band of Rs 260 – 200 for many months. Recently the stock broke out from that range and almost tested the Rs 300 mark. However, it is again at the breakout zone. The target for range breakout comes around Rs 320 but we are also witnessing a flag breakout on the larger time frame. Thus we advise traders to go long in the stock in the range of Rs 258 – 250 with a stop loss of Rs 240 for an upside target of Rs 280 in 2 – 3 weeks.

The stock SUNTECK REALTY has been trading in a range of Rs 500 – 430 since past couple of months. At this point in time, the stock is on the verge of breakout from the mentioned range. Post breakout we expect a faster momentum on the upside. Thus, one can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 500 - 495 with a stop loss of Rs 470 for an upside target of Rs 540 in the coming 2 – 3 weeks.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor