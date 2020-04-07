Here's why Muthoot Finance, Manappuram look promising among NBFC stocks

The rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) across the globe and the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Indian government in this backdrop is likely to dent the fortunes of India Inc.

Despite the stimulus measures by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), overall markets and especially the financial sector stocks, including those of non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), have taken a hard knock. Shares of Bajaj Finance, for instance, slipped 5.7 per cent to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,081.50 on the NSE on Tuesday in an otherwise strong market after the company's ...