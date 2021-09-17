Here's why Osho Krishan expects HDFC to reclaim lifetime high soon

-
BUY HDFC LTD | TARGET: 2970 | STOP LOSS: 2700
HDFCLTD is in a secular uptrend and is heading strongly towards the lifetime high zone. On technical parameters, the stock is placed above all its major exponential moving averages indicating inherent strength and is even placed above the mean of the Bollinger band on the daily time frame. The stock has formed a strong bullish candlestick in the last trading session and is expected to surge higher to reclaim its lifetime high zone in the coming future.
BUY SBI CARDS & PAYMENT SERVICES LTD | TARGET: 1130 | STOP LOSS: 1040
SBICARD has seen a reversal candlestick pattern in the last two trading sessions and is placed near the mean of the Bollinger band (20, 2) on the daily chart. On the daily time frame, the stock is well placed above all its major exponential moving averages suggesting inherent strength in the counter. Hence from the risk-reward point of view, the stock is situated at a lucrative zone and is expected to reclaim its lifetime high in a short span of time.
BUY JUBILANT INGREVIA LTD | TARGET: 835 | STOP LOSS: 740
JUBLINGREA is in a cycle of higher highs higher lows and is placed at its lifetime high. On the oscillator front, 14-period RSI is headed northwards suggesting further upside room for the counter followed by the MACD that has seen positive crossover affirming the bullish stance. Hence looking at the strong technical set up the stock is expected to continue its rally and test the uncharted territory in near future.
Osho Krishan is senior manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.
