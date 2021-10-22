Here's why Osho Krishan is bullish on Axis Bank, BirlaSoft and Gujarat Gas

BUY AXISBANK

TARGET: Rs 870

STOP LOSS: Rs 770



AXISBANK is in secular uptrend, trading in the cycle of higher highs, higher lows in all time frames indicating inherent strength in the counter. Also the stock is placed above all its major exponential moving averages on daily chart supporting the bullish trend. On oscillator front, 14-period RSI is signalling strength whereas the MACD line is well placed above the signal line affirming the bullish stance in the counter in near future.

BUY BIRLASOFT LTD

TARGET: Rs 448

STOP LOSS: Rs 398



BSOFT is trading in a rising channel on a daily time frame. The stock has seen a strong resurgence from the lower band of the channel in the recent past and this time the lower band is being accompanied by the cluster of short-term exponential moving averages (21 & 50 DEMA) indicating a strong demand zone for the counter. Hence looking at the technical setup and the risk-reward ratio, it is advisable to go long in the counter from a short-term perspective.

BUY LTD

TARGET: Rs 664

STOP LOSS: Rs 604



GUJGASLTD has retraced nearly 61.80 percent from its lifetime high zone and has seen firm consolidation near the same from the past couple of trading sessions, suggesting the formation of a strong base. On the daily timeframe, the stock is hovering near to its 100 DEMA that historically has proved to provide strong support to the counter. Even the stock is hovering near the mean of Bollinger band (20, 2) indicating an early sign of reversal in the counter.

Osho Krishan is senior manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.