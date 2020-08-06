Here's why Three Black Crows are an ominous sign for the stock market

The 'Three Black Crows' is a candlestick pattern which, when it occurs at the top of any trend, suggests a negative reversal and possible profit-booking in a particular stock or the market in the subsequent sessions. Such a scenario depicts a change in trend, provided higher levels are not conquered in due process.

Simply put, this pattern signals a bearish sentiment and one should be cautious once this pattern is visible on the charts. Three Black Crows consists of three continuous red candles with each having a close lower than the previous candle. In the best scenario, the ...