JUST IN
Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely
TCS needs to breakout over Rs 3,150-level for fresh rally, chart says
Mehul Kothari recommends Buy on CAMS, Pfizer; Check Why
Ahead of rights issue, charts hint steady gains for Suzlon; 200-DMA is key
Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout
Brickwork impact: Charts favour Icra; CRISIL, CARE Ratings test key levels
Mehul Kothari recommends these 2 stocks on 'Symmetrical Triangle' breakout
Manyavar, Cipla: 11 stocks that could hold ground even if market corrects
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities expects markets to remain bullish for now
Nifty Pharma index surpasses 200-DMA; Cipla, Granules can soar up to 15%
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
MARKET LIVE: Muted open likely amid mixed global cues; Brent below $95/bbl
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on KIMS, Pfizer; bearish on Nifty

On the broader market outlook, the technical analyst from HDFC Securities says that the indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the short term charts for the Nifty 50.

Topics
Market technicals | Market trends | Nifty Outlook

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Nifty View

The Nifty fell for the third consecutive session, to close below 17,000 mark. The Nifty has reached near its 200-day EMA, placed at 16,900 odd level. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the short term charts.

Below 16,900, the Nifty could drag towards next supports of 16,750 and 16,600. Resistance for Nifty has shifted down to 17,300 level.

BUY

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)

Last close: Rs 1,466

Targets: Rs 1670; Rs 1,770

Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

The stock price has been finding support at its 30-day EMA and has bounced back from there after giving a "Flag" pattern breakout on the daily chart. The volume during price rise has been high and volume during price fall remains very low.

The stock is trading above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-DMAs, indicating uptrend on all time frames. The DMI Indicator has been showing strength in the current uptrend.

BUY

Pfizer

Last close: Rs 4432

Targets: Rs 4,725; Rs 4,900

Stop Loss: Rs 4,300

The stock price has been finding support at its 50-day EMA and the stock has also reached at fresh all-time highs on a closing basis.

The primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher top and higher bottom formation. Further, pharma sector has started outperforming after long time. The dtock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.