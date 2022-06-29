Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying Timken India, Ashok Leyland

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland back in the black with Rs 6 crore net profit in Q3
Timken India surges 14% on strong March quarter results
IRCTC, 3M India, Fine Organic: Strategies for buzzing stocks of the day
Aptus Value, ABFRL have broken out on charts; buy on dips: Mehul Kothari
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh for highway works
-
Nifty View
The Nifty has been rising for the last four consecutive sessions. Last week, the Nifty managed to form higher top and higher bottom pattern on a closing basis, which indicates bullish trend reversal for the short term.
At present, the Nifty is in continuation of an uptrend, where next resistances are seen at 16,100 and 16,235 levels. Trading longs should be held with 15,500 stoploss on the Nifty.
Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on the daily chart for the Nifty.
Timken India
BUY
Targets: Rs 2,600, Rs 2,690
Stop Loss: Rs 2,350
Last Close: Rs 2,447
The stock price has broken out from a downward sloping channel on the daily chart. The price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes.
The primary trend of the Stock is bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. Indicators and oscillators have also turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.
Ashok Leyland
BUY
Targets: Rs 152, Rs 157
Stop Loss: Rs 140
Last Close: Rs 145
After breaking out from the inverted head and shoulder pattern, the stock is in continuation of an uptrend.
On June 28, the stock surpassed the previous swing high of Rs 145 with rising volumes on the daily chart. The auto sector has been outperforming and the same is expected to continue.
The stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU