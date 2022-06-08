Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying TVS Motors, Bharat Electronics

-
Nifty View
The Nifty broke down below the consolidation range of 16,440-16,793, which it held for the previous six trading sessions. The Nifty also closed below its 20-day EMA support placed at 16,446.
For the bullish trend reversal, the Nifty has to surpass the crucial resistance of 16,800 on a closing basis. On the downside, near-term support is seen at 16,300 level. Below which, the Nifty could slide towards the next support of 16,000-mark. Among sectors, the Oil & Gas, PSU and Auto are expected to outperform.
BUY
TVS Motors
Target: Rs 775
Stop Loss: Rs 724
Last close: Rs 744
The stock price has broken out from the bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart with rising volume. The primary trend of the stock is bullish, as stock has been holding above all important moving averages. The auto Sector has been outperforming for last couple of months.
BUY
Bharat Electronics (BEL)
Target: Rs 256
Stop Loss: Rs 238
Last Close: Rs 245.80
After three days of running correction, the stock resumed its uptrend journey with rising volumes. The stock price has been forming higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart. PSU sector has been outperforming for the last couple of months. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, MACD and DMI have been showing strength in the current uptrend.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
