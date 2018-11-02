Hero MotoCorp, M&M rise 5% post October sales

Shares of and (M&M) were up by 5% each on the BSE after these companies posted more than 15% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in total sales during the month of

was up 5% at Rs 2,934 after the company dispatched 734,668 units of motorcycles and scooters in 2018 – a growth of 16.4% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. The two-wheeler company had sold 631,105 units in the month 2017.

“Coming immediately after the Company’s highest-ever monthly sales (769,138 in September 2018), the growth provides a positive outlook on the industry, which has witnessed a sub-par festive season sales thus far this year,” said in a statement.

Compared to the previous year, retail off-take across the country during the initial few weeks of the festive season has been moderate, primarily on account of the significant increase in Insurance cost, followed by the associated confusion over the coverage amount and period in the matter of two-wheeler insurance.

The company hopes to see a positive turnaround in the sentiments and retail sales to pick up in the days leading up to Diwali.