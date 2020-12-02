Hero MotoCorp gains 2% in subdued market on strong November sales

Shares of were up 2 per cent at Rs 3,175 on the BSE on Wednesday after the company sold 591,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,394 on October 16, 2020.

Continuing to ride over the challenging market conditions caused by Covid-19, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported a robust double-digit growth of 14.4 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2019), when the company had sold 516,775 units.

The management said the strong growth in sales has seen the company further strengthening its market leadership across motorcycle and scooter category, signaling the strong faith that Indian buyers continue to show for the most trusted brands. The company has been continuously ramping up supply and production across its manufacturing units to cater to the increased demand.

believes that the growth in personal mobility post Covid-19 restrictions will further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers. The company intends to further strengthen its product portfolio, as well as consumer offerings to ride this wave further.

However, in the past three months, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 7 per cent, as compared to 14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.