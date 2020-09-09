JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Oil-related stocks in focus as crude oil prices tumble; ONGC declines 4%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Hexaware Tech, Wipro: Are IT stocks a safe bet in the current market?

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Nifty IT index has outperformed the market by surging nearly 18 per cent (as of Tuesday's close) as compared to a 7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty50

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Hexaware Technologies | Nifty IT stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Information technology (IT) stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday. The Nifty IT index was down 0.6 per cent at 18,409 levels as compared to around 1 percent fall in the Nifty50 index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Nifty IT index has outperformed the market by surging nearly 18 per cent (as of Tuesday's close) as compared to a 7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty50, ACE Equity data show. Among individual stocks, Hexaware Technologies was up over 1 per cent at Rs 420 as the company's buyback offer for delisting started today. Wipro, too, was trading in the green after the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 10:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU