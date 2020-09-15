Hexaware Technologies hits 52-week high ahead of closure of delisting offer

Shares of advanced 5 per cent to quote at Rs 446.70 on the BSE on Tuesday, extending its previous day's 2 per cent gain, ahead of the closure of its offer today. The stock of the information technology (IT) consulting and software company was trading at its 52-week high price, surpassing previous high of Rs 441.75 hit on August 21, 2020. In the past three months, it has rallied 40 per cent as against 17 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The reverse book building (RBB) process of Hexaware Technologies, the first offer by a private equity player in India opened on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The company has fixed a floor price of Rs 264.97 per equity share for the offer which will close today, September 15, 2020. The last date for announcement of counter offer is September 17, 2020.

In early June, Baring Asia PE, which holds a 186.32 million equity shares or 62.34 per cent stake in Hexaware, announced its intent to delist the company. By delisting, Baring PE is looking to obtain full ownership of Hexaware, which will provide increased operational flexibility to support the business.

According to a Business Standard report, as of Monday, around 58 million shares were tendered by public shareholders in the RBB process — a method used to arrive at an exit price for delisting.

For any delisting bid to be successful, the promoter needs to acquire at least 90 per cent shareholding. Currently, Baring holds 62.3 per cent stake in Hexaware. To take its shareholding past the 90 per cent-mark, it will have to acquire at least 27.6 per cent, or 82.7 million shares, from the public shareholders.