'High-quality' trade losing steam as valuations reach unsustainable levels

The rally in ‘high-quality’ stocks has been a dominant theme this year. But, analysts believe the trade could have run its course. “After hanging in with ‘high quality’ for several months, year-to-date trends have started to accommodate turnaround performers.

The past month’s trend shows the market’s move toward companies with lower sales growth, higher capital intensity and higher leverage,” says Ravi Muthukrishnan, head of research, Elara Capital. Typically, high quality stocks are those which score highly on metrics, such as ...