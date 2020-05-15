Hikal freezes at 5% upper circuit on development of Favipiravir API

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma commences export of Favipiravir tablets; stock surges 15%
Glenmark zooms 9% on DCGI nod to conduct clinical trials for Covid-19 drug
Pharma shares rally; Alembic, Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs hit 52-wk highs
Drug to treat Covid-19 ready, says Strides Pharma; stock rises 20%
Financials trade weak; Shriram Transport slips 18% on Fitch downgrade
-
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined around 280,000 shares changing hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE. There were combined pending buy orders for 120,000 shares at 12:17 pm.
Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation. It has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections.
The company said it is in discussion with potential partners to supply the API and its intermediates.
"Hikal has developed this API in a record time to make the product available for treatment of Covid-19. This demonstrates Hikal's commitment to support in the fight against Covid-19 virus and to provide high quality medicines to its customers globally," it added. READ STATEMENT HERE
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU