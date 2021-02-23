Hindalco jumps 4% as firm unveils capital allocation framework

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Ind, SBI Life, IRCTC: Here are the top stocks to invest in 2021
Balkrishna Ind's Rs 1,900 cr capex plan sparks profit taking; stock down 8%
Greenpanel hits new high on capex plan; stock zooms 160% in 3 months
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: RIL, Bharat Forge, Vedanta, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hindalco
-
Shares of Hindalco, on Tuesday, rose nearly 4 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 327.65 on the BSE after the firm announced plans to deleverage its balance sheet and came out with a capital allocation framework for growth Capex, debt reduction and shareholders’ returns.
"Allocation towards growth capex is considered at $2.5-3 billion over the next five years. It will be ensured that all new investments are in line with the strategic intent of the company and the return on such investments is well above the cost of capital. The company has no large inorganic growth plans through acquisitions," it said in an investor presentation. READ HERE
The company further added that there will be an enhanced focus on higher shareholder returns. This, the company plans to achieve through higher capital appreciation arising from increased earnings, lower leverage and increased dividends.
Besides that, the company expects to generate over $1-1.2 billion cash flow per annum post its normal working capital and maintenance capex.
It has decided to allocate 50 per cent of the cash flow generated towards growth capex, 30 per cent towards debt reduction, 8-10 per cent for shareholder return and the balance will be retained in Treasury.
In addition to this, the company also announced a $2.6 billion debt reduction plan by Novelis and a $0.3 billion debt reduction plan by Hindalco.
Following this announcement, Kotak Institutional Equities, in a note, said: "Hindalco has laid a five-year capital allocation roadmap which focusses on organic growth, deleveraging and shareholder payout. Dividend payout implies only a modest 1-2 per cent yield. However, growth through organic and downstream businesses reduces the risk of any upstream or large acquisition in the future. Investments to enhance ESG scores are long term positives."
The brokerage increased its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) estimates by 2/3 per cent for FY2022/23E, saying that it factors timely contribution from a few on-going projects and build higher growth capex in FY2022/23E. It increased its target price on the stock to Rs 400 from Rs 375 earlier.
At 11.20 am, the stock was trading 3.50 per cent higher at Rs 326.90 as against a 1.03 per cent gain in the BSE barometer Sensex. The stock was also hovering close to the 52-week high level of Rs 328, touched in the previous session.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU