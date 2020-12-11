Hinduja Global soars 17% to hit a 52-week high; stock gains 25% in 3 days

-
-
Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions soared 17 per cent to Rs 1,148 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday after the company’s subsidiary, HGS AxisPoint Health, partnered with Parkland Community Health Plan (PCHP) to provide disease management services to approximately 195,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in a seven-county area in North Texas.
HGS and PCHP will begin the implementation process this month, with operations slated to launch in January 2021, the company said in a press release.
The stock of the Hinduja Group company hit a 52-week high today and has rallied 25 per cent in the past three trading days. HGS is a global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimising the customer experience lifecycle.
"This partnership will enable PCHP to deliver elite care management by focusing on productive, dynamic engagement with targeted, impactable members. This approach meets members where they are to drive positive behavior change with the goal of achieving the triple aim – impacting cost, outcomes, and member experience. The team includes clinical and nonclinical professionals, including registered nurses, social workers, health coaches, enrollment specialists, a pharmacist, respiratory therapist, and a diabetes educator," the company said.
Earlier, on December 8, HGS announced that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) awarded the company approval to supply cloud and digital workforce solutions on the G-Cloud 12 Framework, including cloud and automation services to enable the cognitive contact centre.
At 01:55 pm, the stock was trading 15 per cent higher at Rs 1,128 on the BSE, against a 0.32 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 100,000 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
