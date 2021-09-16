Hindustan Copper OFS sees tepid demand from non-retail investors

-
-
A total of 96.7 million (10 per cent stake) shares worth Rs 1,122 crore have been put on the block. About 9.67 million shares reserved for retail investors will be auctioned on Friday.
The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 116 per share. Shares of Hindustan Copper fell 6 per cent to end at Rs 117 on the BSE. At the end of June 2021 quarter, the government holding in the company stood at 72.76 per cent.
