Hindustan Power Exchange backed by BSE, PTC to commence operations

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
Analysts see 42% upside in ICICI Bank on market share gain, credit growth
ICICI Bank to report Q3 results on Jan 22; Here's what brokerages expect
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Net profit may rise 46% YoY, NII 20%, say analysts
S&P affirms ICICI Bank's 'BBB-' rating on improved asset quality
-
The third power exchange in the country, Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) backed by BSE and Power Trading Corporation (PTC) was launched on Wednesday, after being floated in 2019. PTC India and BSE Investment hold 25 per cent each in HPX, followed by 9.9 per cent held by ICICI Bank.
Other shareholders are Greenko Energies (5 per cent), Jindal Power (2 per cent), Meenakshi Power (5 per cent) and six others. HPX received a nod from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) last week.
The other two exchanges in the country are Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India ltd (PXIL), of which IEX holds a 98 per cent almost monopoly on the total traded power in the country.
Akhilesh Awasthy, chief operating officer at HPX, told Business Standard, “For 20 years or more, almost 90 per cent of India’s electricity is traded via bilateral contracts between power generation companies and state utilities. These contracts do not provide the flexibility to sector participants to take advantage of market conditions at different times. The introduction of HPX will give a push to the development and progress of spot trading in electricity.”
Awasthy said the new exchange already has a heterogeneous mix of stakeholders, including state-owned private utilities, generating companies and consultants. Power distribution companies of Haryana and West Bengal are already on board to trade electricity; so are the two discoms of RP Sanjiv Goenka group – Noida power and CESC. Among equity partners are Jindal Power, SJVN and Greenko and Manikaran partners, a leading power trader and Mercados Energy Markets, which is a consulting agency, Awasthy said.
“This takes us ahead of the two exchanges already as most of the equity is controlled by power companies. In terms of technology, we are offering all contracts on a single platform. Unlike others, our technology platform was audited by one of the big four accounting firms and the report was scrutinised by the regulator,” Awasthy said.
He further said the module of price discovery has been designed on the lines of European power markets and their platform will ensure minimal or no manual intervention at all in the price discovery.
“We would be able to challenge the monopoly of existing platforms in no time,” Awasthy said. The exchange will initially offer trading in Contingency contracts, Green Contingency contracts, and Renewable Energy Certificates.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU