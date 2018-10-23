Hindustan Zinc share price falls 1.14% as Q2 operationally disappointing

The impact of volatile base metal prices and rising input costs was clearly visible on Hindustan Zinc's performance for the September quarter (Q2). The lower-than-expected zinc production was another damper, though it was partly mitigated by rising output of lead and silver.

Given the weak operating numbers and near-term concerns, it is not surprising that Hindustan Zinc's share price fell 1.14 per cent to close at Rs 282.60 on Monday. The volatility in base metal prices is primarily because of concerns over global trade wars. Zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ...