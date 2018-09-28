Hindustan Zinc extends Sunil Duggal's tenure as CEO and Director till 2020

on Friday said its board has extended tenure of as & whole-time Director of the company till 2020.

"The board of directors has approved extension in the tenure of as & whole-time Director of the Company from October 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020 on the existing terms and conditions," said in a BSE filing.

Duggal joined in 2010 as executive director and became COO in 2012.



In the year 2014, he was designated as Deputy of Hindustan Zinc.

He was appointed as CEO of Hindustan Zinc in 2015.

The company is an integrated producers of zinc-lead and a leading producer of silver.