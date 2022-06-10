JUST IN
Holding her own: Madhabi Puri Buch completes 100 days as Sebi chairperson

Industry players credit Sebi's first woman chairperson with putting special emphasis on cyber security, use of tech and data - areas where Sebi is trying to 'stay ahead of the curve'

Topics
SEBI | cyber security | Madhabi Puri Buch

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch poses for picture at SEBI Bhavan BKC in Mumbai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
A whole-time member of Sebi from April 05, 2017, to October 04, 2021, Buch had assumed charge as Sebi chairperson on March 2.

Madhabi Puri Buch completed her first 100 days as the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday. A whole-time member of Sebi from April 05, 2017, to October 04, 2021, Buch had assumed charge as Sebi chairperson on March 2.

First Published: Fri, June 10 2022. 12:39 IST

