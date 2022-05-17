Honda India Power surges 13%; stock hits over four-year high

-
ALSO READ
Hybrids to SUVs: Honda bets on new launches to regain footprint in India
Car review: Honda relaunches compact sedan Amaze with a tuck and a tweak
Hero, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters festive period output lowest in 7 years
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Bajaj Auto pips Hero MotoCorp to become No 1 motorcycle maker in November
-
Shares of Honda India Power Products hit over four-year high of Rs 1,585.95, after rallying 13 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on expectation of strong earnings. The stock of industrial equipments company traded at its highest level since February 2018. Earlier, it had hit a record high of Rs 1,750 on November 7, 2016.
In the past one month, the stock rallied 25 per cent after its fellow subsidiary Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) started production of the upcoming electric hybrid version of its popular sedan, 'City.' CLICK HERE In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7 per cent during the same period.
Honda India Power Products is primarily engaged in manufacturing and marketing portable gensets, water pumps, general purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters and tillers. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.
For the first nine months (April-December) of the financial year 2021-22 (9MFY22), the company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased 77 per cent year on year to Rs 58.95 crore from Rs 23.28 crore in 9MFY21. It had posted PAT of Rs 48.67 crore in entire FY21. Besides that, the company’s revenue from operations grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 833 crore in 9MFY22 against Rs 643 crore during the same period last fiscal.
Meanwhile, the company remains confident of gasoline fueled engine and water pump business to perform well and anticipates complete transition out of kerosene-powered products.
"Additional support for agriculture and horticulture sectors from various state governments particularly during the ongoing pandemic helped to increase the sales of engines and water pumps in the main selling season. Our gasoline engines are also making inroads into the construction segment. Such acceptance has boosted the company’s efforts to gradually shift its line-up from kerosene to gasoline,” the company added in its FY21 annual report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU