How Centre achieved divestment target despite volatile market conditions

The government has exceeded the disinvestment target for the second year in a row in 2018-19. It mopped up Rs 83, 522 crore against the budgeted target of Rs 80,000 crore for the just-concluded financial year. In the 2017-18, the centre had achieved an ambitious target of Rs 1 trillion.

Achieving disinvestment targets despite volatile market conditions is a commendable feat. However, a closer look at the disinvestment figures reveals that the government had to resort to unconventional methods to achieve the target. Money raised through conventional methods such as Initial public ...