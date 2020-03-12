How to ascertain a stock or the market is close to bottoming out?

Stock markets around the globe have had a painful start to 2020. Already slowing growth on account of trade wars were jolted by the sudden spread of coronavirus that further dented economic growth. The start bas been the worst since 2011.

On a year-to-date basis, the benchmark Nifty is down around 14 per cent. Last time, it had dropped more during the period under consideration was in 2011, when the European debt crisis had dampened global investor sentiment. The index is down nearly 10 per cent from its record high of 12,352 on January 17. Global markets, too, have been rattled in ...