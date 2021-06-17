How to check live subscription status for IPOs on NSE and BSE?

An initial public offer's (IPO) bid details or demand graph as the name suggests help investors understand the total bids received for a new public offer and demand from different quotas of investors -- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking, the subscription ratio gives an idea about what investors think about an IPO and one can look at it before subscribing to the issue.



The recently concluded IPO by Shyam Metalics and Energy garnered 121 times subscription on Wednesday, the final day of the bidding. Another IPO that closed on Wednesday was of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar). It received a relatively lukewarm response with just 2.3 times subscription.

But where and how to check out these details? Here's a lowdown.

NSE

In order to check the bid details for an IPO on NSE, one needs to go to the website and under Data, select New Public Issues. A new window will show all the that are active at that time.

By selecting the issue you seek the information on, you will be directed to a new page, wherein under Bid Details, you can get Consolidated Bid Details (here) and NSE Bid Details (here).

The former shows the total bids received and demand from the different faction of shares for shares on NSE and BSE combined while the latter shows bids and their details from only NSE.

Check demand on NSE here: Dodla Dairy & KIMS Hospitals



BSE

Similarly, on BSE, one can go to Menu and from the dropdown select Public Issues/OFS/SGB. Therein, you will get all the live and upcoming public issues (here).

On selecting the active public issue, you will be redirected to a page containing details of that particular IPO. By clicking on Cumulative Demand Schedule (here) one can check out the total bids received for an IPO on both NSE and BSE. The figure would be the same on both the bourses.

In order to get bid details for BSE (here), one needs to go to BSE Demand Schedule. On adding the total bids received on BSE and NSE, the figure would be the same as the cumulative bids received.

Check demand on BSE here: Dodla Dairy & KIMS Hospitals