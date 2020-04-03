How to identify which time frame suits your trading behaviour?

Technical analysis helps in developing trading strategies for various time frames. This could be for a week, fortnight or a month. Depending on the analysis, one can take a long or short position for various time schedules.

Broadly, a trader who looks for short-term gains hold positions for a week or fortnight, whereas those eyeing bigger gains hold positions for a month. Outlook for a month To look for monthly opportunities, the major indicator that highlights a trend is the moving average. A moving average is defined as an average of price over a certain period of time. Normally, ...