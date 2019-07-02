Want to invest in stocks? Here's how to play the market ahead of Budget

BSE Sensex: The index has managed to climb to 39,550 levels successfully, which was the resistance earlier. However, the index needs to cross 40,100 for a bigger breakout as per the daily chart. That said, the current trend remains positive, as the index trades above major support of 38,900.

The momentum shows a consistent effort to absorb selling arising towards 40,100 levels. The technical indicator - RSI (Relative Strength Index) - has made a positive crossover, a sign of a possible rally ahead. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED CHART VIEW Nifty50: Though the benchmark index is witnessing ...