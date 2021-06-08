How to trade higher highs and lower lows for consistent profit

One of the best ways to make consistent gains in the stock market is to trade in the direction of the underlying trend. A simple way to determine the direction is the price cycle/structure of the movement.

Price moves in a disorderly manner, however, the structure of its movement can help traders build a broad outlook which, in turn, helps determine the direction of the underlying trend. A price showing consistent or a directional move indicates a similar trend for future sessions. That said, this may not be true in every case, although one can still decode the underlying sentiment. ...