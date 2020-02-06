Can the divestment trigger in BPCL push oil-related stocks higher?

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) have been on an uptrend since the past few sesisons after reports said that Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft was keen to bid for the state-owned oil marketing company. BPCL has rallied 13 per cent in the past few days to hit its highest level since December 17, 2019.

It hit an all-time high of Rs 550 in intra-day trade on November 21. According to reports, Rosneft is keen to bid for acquisition of BPCL, after the Russian firm's CEO Igor Sechin met Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday. READ MORE HERE Will the ...