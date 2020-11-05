HPCL surges 8% as Co announces Rs 2,500-cr buyback, Q2 profit jumps twofold

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) gained 8.64 per cent to Rs 202.90 on the BSE on Thursday.after the company announced it will buy back up to 100 million shares for no more than Rs 250 apiece.

The company's management said it felt the share price was lower than the value it deserves.

Besides, yesterday reported a twofold jump in its second quarter (July-September 2020, or Q2) net profit at Rs 2,477 crore on the back of a surge in refining margins and inventory gains.

"The significant improvement in the profitability in spite of challenges including lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic was a result of strategic planning in refinery and marketing operation, containing the contraction to less than the industry, efficient inventory management and effective production placement," Chairman and MD Mukesh Kumar Surana told reporters on a call. Gross sales revenue at Rs 61,340 crore was lower than Rs 66,165 crore of Q2 of the previous financial year due to lower oil prices.

The firm earned $5.11 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the second quarter of 2020-21 fiscal year as compared to a gross refining margin of $2.83 a barrel.

This included a $2.33 per barrel inventory gain from buying cheaper crude oil earlier and processing in Q2. This translated into Rs 1,780 crore of gain. Besides, the firm also had a forex gain of Rs 524 crore, he said.

At 10 AM, the stock was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 201.60 as compared to 1.19 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Around 1.86 crore shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE, combined, so far.