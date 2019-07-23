HUL Q1 consolidated net profit up 14.5% at Rs 1,792 crore

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 14.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,792 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. It had logged a profit of Rs 1,565 crore in the year-ago period. On standalone basis, net profit came in at Rs 1,755 crore, up 14 per cent YoY.

Total income for the quarter under review came in at Rs 10,509 crore, up 1.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,197 crore, up 1.78 per cent YoY against Rs 10,018 crore.



EBIDTA (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation) for the quarter grew 18 per cent to Rs 2,647 crore. Total sales and consumer business grew by 7 per cent during the quarter, HUL said in its press release.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) of the company came in at Rs 8.28 against Rs 7.27 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Analysts at ICICI Securities had projected sales/revenue to grow 9.7 per cent YoY at Rs 10,410 crore. Sequentially, the numbers were estimated to rise 4.7 per cent. EBITDA, they wrote in a results preview note, was likely to increase 6.1 per cent YoY and 2.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,388.8 crore while PAT was pegged at Rs 1,642.2 crore, up 7.4 YoY (up 6.8 per cent QoQ).

"Against the backdrop of moderate market growth, HUL has delivered a resilient performance driven by expansion of our consumer franchise, improvement in portfolio mix and sustained growth in margins. Our focus on strengthening the core, leading market development & premiumisation, driving channel transformation and building brands with purpose, continues to serve us well," said Sanjiv Mehta, HUL's chairman and managing director.