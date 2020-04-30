HUL's Q4 numbers a warning signal for those investing in the FMCG sector

The Covid-19-led disruption was expected to hurt the performance of India Inc, including the pricey fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players. But, Hindustan Unilever's (HUL's) worse-than-expected March quarter (Q4) numbers indicate that investors will have to lower their expectations further as there could be more pressure ahead.

In Q4, HUL's domestic volumes shrank by 7 per cent year-on-year (yoy) – one of the worst-ever shows by the FMCG major, and came lower than the Street’s expectations of up to 4 per cent decline. This took a toll on HUL’s overall Q4 numbers.

Top-line fell by 9.4 per cent yoy to Rs 8,885 crore, which also suggests that average realisation has contracted by over 2 per cent yoy, also a first in many quarters.

Consequently, profit before tax (PBT) fell by 10.8 per cent yoy to Rs 2,050 crore. The topline and PBT performance is a big miss given that Bloomberg consensus estimates were at Rs 10,117 crore and Rs 2,398 crore, respectively.





Similarly, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 11 per cent yoy to Rs 2,065 crore, and were 20 per cent below expectations.

This was for the first time since December 2015 quarter that HUL reported a yoy drop in operating profit.

Shirish Pardeshi, analyst at Centrum Broking, says, “Worse-than-expected numbers in Q4 indicate more pressure for the entire FMCG segment in the next couple of quarters.”

While HUL's non-essential segment was expected to see pressure due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there is some pressure in the essentials portfolio too. Some disappointment can be attributed to the fact that Covid-19-led pressure on sales emerged from mid-March, and not from the lockdown date of March 23.

All business segments – home care, beauty and personal care and foods, posted 4-14 per cent yoy decline in revenues, due to disruption at distributors' end and low inventory with trade. Pardeshi also believes that while Covid-19 was a major reason for HUL’s poor performance, competitive intensity in the essentials categories is a key monitorable.



Apart from supply disruption, changing buying behaviour of customers is another concern, not only for HUL, but for all FMCG players. How companies strategise their product launches, distribution, etc would be crucial.

The merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer, along with lower input costs, should provide some support to HUL's earnings in FY21.

For now, many analysts expect the stock to correct on Monday given its rich valuation of 66 times FY21 estimated earnings, 19 per cent higher than its 5-year mean.