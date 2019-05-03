HUL, Tata Chemicals, IT stocks and Bharti Airtel among top stocks to watch

Subdued global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate a flat start for the Nifty50 index back home. At 08:32 AM, Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 4 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,759.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HUL: The FMCG major is slated to release it March quarter resuls today. While the sales growth is likely to remain strong on year-on-year (YoY) basis, analysts expect operating profit margins (OPM) to be under pressure.

Earnings today: Apart from HUL, 23 other companies are scheduled to release their Q4 earnings during the day. Prominent among them include Tata Chemicals, Century Textiles, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and L&T Technology Services.

Godrej Properties: As per reports, the company has bought RK Studios land in Chembur, Mumbai.

Blue Star: The air conditioner maker on May 2 reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 79.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2019, driven by its electro-mechanical projects business.

IT stocks: IT stocks may hog the limelight today as the US IT services firm Cognizant on Thursday nearly halved its 2019 revenue expectations after missing first-quarter results, owing to sluggish demand in its financial and healthcare businesses.

OMCs: Oil marketing companies such as HPCL, IOC and BPCL are likely to be in focus today as the crude oil prices slipped on Friday, extending a steep fall from the previous session on surging U.S. output and an expected supply increase from producer club OPEC.

Laurus Labs: The company reported a decline in net profit at Rs 43.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as against Rs 45.1 crore in the year ago period.

HDFC: Standard Life, the joint-venture partner in HDFC Life Insurance, plans to sell 1.78 per cent stake (36 million shares) in the life insurance firm, at a floor price of Rs 390 via an offer for sale (OFS). The stake sale could fetch the JV partner Rs 1,400 crore on full subscription.

Bharti Airtel: The company's rights issue will open for subscription today. It had fixed April 24 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to apply for its upcoming Rs 25,000 crore rights issue. The issue will close on May 17.

Tata Power: The company's Q4 net profit dropped 92 per cent to Rs 107.32 cr. It also declares dividend of Rs 1.30/share.