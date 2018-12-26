HUL, Vedanta and National Fertilizers among top stocks to track today

Subdued Asian cues following sharp fall in the US stocks indicate a tepid opening for the domestic stock market on Wednesday. At 08:35 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading flat at 10,618, up just 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent.

Here's a look at the stop stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

HUL: National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) said Monday FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has allegedly profiteered to the extent of Rs 3.83 billion after the large scale goods and services tax (GST) rate cut last November.

Vedanta: The company Tuesday said it will set up a new steel plant in Jharkhand with a capacity of 4.5-million-tonne-per-annum at an investment of $3-4 billion. The plant will be part of the company’s newly-acquired Electrosteel Steels (ESL) at Bokaro.

National Fertilizers: The company has signed rupee loan agreement with SBI for an amount of Rs 10.44 billion and has achieved financial closure for its Energy Reduction Schemes at Panipat, Nangal and Bathinda projects and other capex at various units with total project cost of Rs 11.60 billion.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers: Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals has restarted production of urea from Unit I of Kakinada Plant, Andhra Pradesh on December 23, 2018. The company is in the process of a long term debt resolution with its lenders.



OMCs: Shares of oil marketing companies are likely to be in focus as the crude oil prices slumped 6.7 per cent in the previous session to $42.53 a barrel - the lowest since June 2017.

JK Cement: The company on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement offering (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors for its capital expenditure. It has set a floor price of Rs 732.42 per share for the QIP offering.



Aurobindo Pharma: The company said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market anaesthesia drug Vecuronium Bromide Injection. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Vecuronium Bromide Injection in the strengths of 10mg and 20mg.

Titagarh Wagons: The flagship company of the Titagarh Group has launched the first of the coastal research vessels, ‘Sagar Tara’. The vessel was built for the National Institute of Ocean Technology under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.