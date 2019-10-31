ICICI AMC and Nippon India MF planning silver exchange-traded funds

There is a piece of good news for those looking to invest in commodities: After several gold-related securitised products, they might soon get silver exchange-traded funds (ATFs), too. According to sources in the know, at least two large fund houses — Nippon India Mutual Fund and ICICI AMC — are working on launching silver ETFs.

At present, while you can invest in gold in a number of ways — digital gold, physical buying, ETFs and sovereign gold bonds — the only option for you to invest in silver is physical purchase of the white metal. Following the success of ...