ICICI Bank down for eighth straight day; stock falls 5%

Shares of ICICI Bank were trading lower for the eighth straight day at Rs 338, down 5 per cent on the BSE, on the back of heavy volumes. It was trading at its lowest level since December 11, 2018.

The stock of private sector lender fell 10 per cent since January 16, 2019, as compared to a 2 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. It hit a record high of Rs 383 on January 9, on the BSE in the intra-day trade.

According to a Business Standard report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, along with his firms, as “accused” in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon loan case.