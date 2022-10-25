ICICI Bank gains 2%, hits record high on healthy Q2 results

Shares of hit a record high of Rs 942.70, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade, after it reported a healthy 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 7,558 crore in July-September (Q2FY23) quarter, aided by lower provisions, and higher net interest income (NII) supported by healthy loan growth. The stock of the private sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 936.35 hit on September 15, 2022.

The NII of the lender rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 14,787 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 11,690 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest margin, a measure of profitability, stood at 4.31 per cent in the period under review compared to 4.01 per cent in the previous quarter.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio fell by 22 basis points sequentially to 3.19 per cent at the end of the September quarter. Similarly, net NPA improved to 0.61 per cent. Asset quality continues to demonstrate exemplary performance as the bank further improved its GNPA/NNPA ratio, while PCR improved to 81 per cent. The bank now has a total contingency buffer of Rs 10,000 crore.

Shares of have been outperforming the market in recent past, as they rallied 17 per cent in the past three months, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past six months, the stock soared 25 per cent as against 6 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

reported a strong performance, led by a combination of impressive core PPOP growth, healthy NII growth, and controlled provisions (despite the creation of contingent provisions), underpinned by pristine asset quality.

A stable mix of a high yielding portfolio (Retail/Business Banking) and a low-cost liability franchise is fueling steady NII growth, resulting in a margin expansion to 4.31 per cent, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The bank sees a strong recovery in business trends across segments, while asset quality trends remain steady, with an industry best PCR around 81 per cent. The additional Covid-19 provision buffer (1.1 per cent of loans) renders further comfort, the brokerage firm said in a result update, and expects the bank to deliver a FY24 RoA/RoE of 2.1 per cent/17.2 per cent.