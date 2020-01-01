ICICI Bank: Investor sentiment on a high as share of retail loan rises

With 50 per cent gains, ICICI Bank tops the list of major banking stocks such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, which have delivered between 13-34 per cent returns in this period. Expectations of greater shareholder value under the leadership of its new MD & CEO Sandeep Bakshi has revived investor interest in the stock, which was reeling due to management and asset quality issues around a year back.

Going ahead, too, the stock could get further support if these expectations of higher return ratios and steady improvement in business and financials materialise. Increased ...