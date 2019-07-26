ICICI Bank looks to mop up 15,000 cr in equity capital this financial year

Private sector lender ICICI Bank is looking to mop up Rs 10,000-15,000 crore in equity capital this financial year (FY20), said two people aware of the matter. One of the modes through which the money could be raised is a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The bank has begun preliminary discussions with investment bankers but a definite time frame for raising the funds could depend on market conditions, said people in the know. The funds mopped up could be utilised primarily to aid the bank’s growth. The company will announce its results on Saturday; its annual general ...