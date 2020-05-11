JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rupee drops by 19p to 1-wk low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns
Business Standard

ICICI Bank: Weaker Q4 profits, tepid management commentary unnerves Street

Unlike its peers, ICICI Bank has been more watchful of the emerging situation

Topics
Coronavirus | ICICI Bank  | Q4 Results

Hamsini Karthik 

With March quarter (Q4) results disappointing, ICICI Bank's stock plunged 5.2 per cent on Monday. The fall was owing to the Street’s discomfort on 30 per cent of the bank’s loans by value under moratorium and tepid management commentary. Unlike its peers, ICICI Bank has been more watchful of the emerging situation.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have said they would aim to maintain market-leading/decent growth. Analysts are also worried that the bank's turnaround story may now take a pause owing to Covid-19-led business disruption. ALSO READ: Amazon India extends ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU