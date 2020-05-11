ICICI Bank: Weaker Q4 profits, tepid management commentary unnerves Street

With March quarter (Q4) results disappointing, ICICI Bank's stock plunged 5.2 per cent on Monday. The fall was owing to the Street’s discomfort on 30 per cent of the bank’s loans by value under moratorium and tepid management commentary. Unlike its peers, ICICI Bank has been more watchful of the emerging situation.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have said they would aim to maintain market-leading/decent growth. Analysts are also worried that the bank's turnaround story may now take a pause owing to Covid-19-led business disruption.