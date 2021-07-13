ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund collects highest ever amount of Rs 9,000 cr in NFO

-
ALSO READ
Flexicap schemes find favour among investors amid broad market rally
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 consolidated net profit declines 65%
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
Kotak MF moves multicap fund to newly-created flexicap category
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
-
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund has collected around Rs 9,000 crore in its new fund offer (NFO), which closed on Monday.
Market participants say that this is the highest amount raised by any active equity fund in the history of mutual funds.
The Flexicap fund from ICICI Prudential MF aims to follow a mix of top-down and bottom-up approach to identify opportunities in the large-, mid- and small-cap spaces respectively.
The investment universe for the scheme will be the S&P BSE 500, an index of top 500 companies in terms of market value.
The stock selection can be based on multiple parameters such as company fundamentals, valuations, and so on.
“We have been getting strong responses from our other NFOs too in the last few months. Investors have shown faith in our funds given the strong long term track record of performance,” said an official from the fund house.
The fund house had stated that the idea here is that during volatile times, large caps tend to limit downside and can provide liquidity to the portfolio. On the other hand, with expected economic recovery post the lockdown phase, mid and small caps may be better positioned to capture potential upside in the economic recovery journey.
Market participants say that investors have been attracted towards flexicap schemes as it invests across largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks without any minimum threshold. This gives the fund manager the option to rotate the money depending on the market condition.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had introduced the flexicap category in November last year after modifying characteristics of multicap schemes in September 2020.
Last month, flexi cap funds saw net inflows of Rs 1,087 crore while net assets under management (AUM) for the category rose to Rs 1.76 trillion—second most in the equity category after ‘large cap’.
In the last few months several of the NFOs have been well-received by investors amid surge in equity markets. In the period between January-June NFOs have collected Rs 19,300 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU